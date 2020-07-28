WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: We must restore peace to protests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

None but the hardest heart could learn the details of Garrett Foster’s death and life and not quake with sadness at what his loss represents to the wife he loved and the family he leaves behind.

Foster was killed in downtown Austin Saturday, not far from the state capitol, while participating in a Black Lives Matter protest. The melee of violence that ended in his death began with a car driving into the crowd of protesters. Foster, a veteran who was armed with a rifle, was shot as he approached the car. According to published reports, Foster did not fire, although shots came from the car as well as the crowd. The shooter reportedly told police Foster aimed the rifle at him.

Whatever happened, we know this: A young man leaves behind a wife who was his childhood sweetheart and who he loved with devotion. The pain of his death can’t help but be amplified by the fact that she is a quadruple amputee who plainly relied on her husband and was with him when he lost his life.

The impulse here that we see playing out on the internet is to immediately assign blame, with every stripe of ill-informed conclusion accompanying the usual foul commentary.

Foster’s death must be thoroughly investigated in the name of justice for him and society.