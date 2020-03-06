WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: We must revamp our crazy primary election system

We'd be lying if we didn't say we find it curious and even a bit crazy how the presidential primary system is organized.

Consider these facts. The early states — Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada — are intentionally smaller states where candidates can conduct retail politicking. Somehow meeting with average voters, hearing their concerns, traveling to rural communities and in the case of the latter two states engaging in more diverse electorates is supposed to allow voters to kick the tires on each candidacy.

And when all of it occurs on the glare of the national spotlight, this process should allow voters of every stripe take each candidacy for a test drive and decide how comfortable they are with that person attaining the most powerful political position in the world.

Iowa's epic caucus chaos this year is, of course, now legend. And count us among those who believe that the primary system should be revamped to create a process for ensuring candidates emerge who have put forward their ideas in full — including how to pay for them. But there is another defect this year that needs to be pointed out, and sadly this defect comes from the haphazard process work as designed.

