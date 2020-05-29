WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: We need National Guard in case of a viral surge

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When dealing with a crisis — be it a pandemic or any other significant threat — we believe it’s best to meet it with overwhelming force. So it’s with some alarm that we took the news last week that the Trump administration has moved to end the National Guard’s service helping states mitigate the damage caused by the coronavirus. Come June 24, the more than 40,000 guardsmen deployed nationwide would face a “hard stop” and be told to head home.

There is some evidence that President Donald Trump will grant a short extension. After a slew of lawmakers reacted negatively to the news, Politico reported that the administration is “prepared to extend the deployments through July.” We recognize there is a cost to deploying the National Guard, but given all of our tools, it’s also among one of the most cost-effective ways we can respond to coronavirus challenges.

Through the crisis, the National Guard has backed up health care workers, set up field hospitals and stepped in to test patients themselves. They have worked to decontaminate nursing homes and help food banks.