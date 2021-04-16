WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: We need streamlining of Endangered Species Act

In a comeback story for the ages, the U.S. bald eagle population in the lower 48 states has quadrupled in the last 12 years.

At its most endangered point in 1963, there were only 417 known nesting pairs of bald eagles in the very country that chose the eagle as its national symbol.

Now there are more than 300,000, up from about 72,000 in 2009.

This stunning resurgence is due largely to the eagle’s lengthy legal status as an endangered species. News of the eagle population increase is a strong indicator of the power of the 1973 Endangered Species Act, often cited as a gold standard for conservation efforts around the globe, given that 99% of species listed have avoided extinction.

The act is powerful and assists both domestic and foreign petitioners. Once a species is on the endangered list, it cannot be harmed or killed, or imported or exported. Its critical habitat receives legal protection from development, and a plan to promote recovery is developed and implemented.

However, earning a place on that list can be a prolonged and frustrating journey.