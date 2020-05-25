WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: We should have interest in admissions scandal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

We’ll give Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, this much, they do have good timing. Pleading guilty to fraud charges Friday may put an end to this sad chapter for them at a time when much of the public is more focused on COVID-19 than celebrities involved with the notorious college admissions scandal.

But before the book is closed on the actress Loughlin’s role in this (and the role of her designer husband), it’s worth reviewing exactly why anyone should have cared about this from the beginning.

What does seem clear is that if the couple had pleaded guilty last year, they might have secured shorter sentences and smaller fines. Last May, actress Felicity Huffman confessed to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She admitted spending $15,000 to cheat on the SAT to get her daughter a better score and received a two-week stint in the federal pen.

Loughlin and Giannulli’s charges are worse than Huffman’s, of course. They spent $500,000 in hopes of helping two daughters get into the University of Southern California, but typically defendants can secure shorter sentences if they plead out quickly. Loughlin and Giannulli’s delay may have cost them more time in confinement.