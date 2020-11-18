WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: What US is losing with transition dielay

This country is two weeks on since outgoing President Donald Trump was defeated at the polls. President-elect Joe Biden has only widened his lead since then, amassing 5 million more votes than the incumbent. He has far surpassed Trump in electoral votes with 290 at this writing and is on track for 306.

Trump still refuses to concede. But what is far worse are the actions he has taken in the aftermath of the election. Precious days are slipping away as Trump obstinately forbids his administration from cooperating with the Biden transition team.

Biden has been blocked from the daily presidential briefing, with its up-to-date intelligence. His team has been barred from full access to classified documents and agency officials needed for a smooth handoff. The Trump administration continues to withhold transition funds, office space and other resources.

Even during the contested recount of 2000, when only a single state was in play and Vice President Al Gore and Texas Gov. George W. Bush were separated by just hundreds of votes, Bush was given full intelligence briefings.