WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Who was naughty and who was nice in 2019?

For this year's naughty-or-nice list, we could have filled the page just with names from the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry. But the disappointments and delights of 2019 extended far beyond the drama on Capitol Hill. Here are some of the public figures whose actions stood out as the most lamentable — or laudable.

NAUGHTY

Boeing executives and their enablers at the Federal Aviation Administration, for the egregious safety lapses in the design, approval and oversight of the 737 Max jetliner.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, for provoking massive pro-democracy protests and then grossly mishandling the government's response.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, for his role in the Hong Kong crackdown and for outrageous human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims in western China.

The Sinaloa cartel in Mexico, for murderously besieging the city of Culiacan to free the son of its imprisoned boss, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Actor Jussie Smollett, for triggering an outpouring of concern by claiming to be the victim of a horrific, racist assault in Chicago. Law enforcement officials believe the attack was faked.