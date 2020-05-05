WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Why we all must respond to the census

This is just the first wave of the census taking — but it’s among the most important. Notices went out in March inviting people to log on to my2020census.gov and answer a dozen questions about where they were living on April 1 (the official census day), their household size and some demographic details. Those questions can also be answered over the phone, at 844-330-2020, or by filling out and mailing back a printed questionnaire, which tends to be sent to the households of people who have not responded online. Either way, the process takes minutes.

Households that fail to respond through any of those avenues eventually will be visited by official census takers. Which means, obviously enough, that the more people who respond to the census now, the fewer people census counters will need to bird-dog in the coming months. Given the risks of spreading COVID-19, it is vitally important that people take the initiative to respond online, via phone or through the mail to preclude the Census Bureau from having to send workers around to conduct face-to-face interviews. It’s silly to entertain that risk during a pandemic when it can be forestalled by simply responding through one of the no-contact avenues.