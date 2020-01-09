WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: With Iran, Trump adds diplomacy to deterrence

After the United States killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and Iran responded by launching missiles at U.S. military bases in Iraq, what would President Donald Trump do? We were as unsettled as anyone at the prospect of Trump exacerbating dangers by letting his ego and emotions rule.

That didn’t happen — at least not immediately. In a televised address Wednesday the president sensibly signaled that the current military confrontation could be over.

Trump sounded tough on Iran over its nuclear ambitions, but he replaced, or at least supplemented, threats of further U.S. military action with something we rarely hear from him: the steadying language of diplomacy. Trump said Iran appeared to be standing down, that he didn’t want to order the U.S. back into battle and that he wanted Europe’s help, and NATO’s participation, in an effort to draw Iran back into negotiations over its nuke and ballistic missile programs. Trump said he wants a deal “that allows Iran to thrive and prosper and take advantage of its enormous untapped potential.”