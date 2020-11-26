WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Women celebrating, but more work must be done

Women have a lot to celebrate this election season. The most obvious reason, of course, is the elevation and historic rise of California Sen. Kamala Harris to vice president-elect — the first women and Black individual (and person of Indian and Jamaican descent, we might add) to serve in the country's second-highest position. Women reached many other milestones down the ballot as well. In fact, glass ceilings were shattered around the country as the election has brought more women to Congress than ever before.

Women are so far expected to take 141 seats in the U.S. House and Senate, breaking the 2019 record, when 127 women served, according to the Center for American Woman and Politics at the Rutgers Eagleton Institute of Politics. Among those are at least 50 women of color, surpassing the previous record of 48 set in 2019. Federal policies long shaped by men will get the input of women like never before, realizing the dreams of Susan B. Anthony, Shirley Chisholm and a long list of others who have long fought for better gender representation.

More women will lead the executive branches of state governments, too. In total, 94 women will serve as governor or lieutenant governor, surpassing the past record of 91.