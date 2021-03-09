WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: World needs religious leaders preaching peace

On Friday, Pope Francis did something entirely new: he became the first leader of the Roman Catholic Church ever to visit Iraq. And he did so with a message as old as humanity itself: We are all connected. We join millions in hoping the new platform in the cradle of civilization gives fresh urgency to his message of civility.

The pope visited the ancient city of Ur on Saturday, the birthplace of Abraham, and thus a fitting place to remind the world of our commonality. Abraham, of course, is revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims alike. In visiting Ur, Francis chose to symbolically return to a time before any of those three religions existed, a time that seems closer to the creation of humans in the image of God than to the despotic rule, war and extremism that have ravaged Iraq in recent decades.

Let’s not forget that Mosul, which the pope visited on Sunday, was ever-so-recently controlled by the murderous Islamic State. To see the white-robed pontiff walk the streets once under ISIS control and preach peace and unity of all mankind was a stark counter to violent extremists who intended to extend oppression from there.