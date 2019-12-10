WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Your medical info needs to be yours to control

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the age of big data, privacy and information are constantly in tension. Crunching big data using artificial intelligence can discover patterns and point to treatment in ways that weren't possible even a few years ago. That's good news. But it simply cannot come at the expense of breaking the confidentiality of patients and their personal medical information.

Ask yourself: Would you trust big data companies such as Google and Facebook with the most intimate details of your life? Even if the sharing might shade toward being legal in this gray area, these companies have to be absolutely transparent and seek permission first. Given their mixed track records, the optics and the ethics require nothing less.

There are solutions. Information can be precise and detailed but anonymous. Earlier this year, the Florida Legislature passed and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that allows Attorney General Ashley Moody specific and proscribed access to the state's prescription drug database in order to bolster Florida's case in a massive opioid lawsuit against drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies. Privacy concerns were met by stripping out a patient's name and substituting a unique identifying number. This was an appropriate way to handle sensitive data, and it shows what can be done, but it also demonstrates the importance of balancing privacy and policy concerns in every instance.