Help us cover the reopening of Central Illinois

We were able to get a first look over the weekend at the process for reopening the state.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration issued a toolkit for businesses and organizations resuming operations as COVID-19 restrictions are loosened.

The Restore Illinois plan calls for a gradual reopening on a regional basis in 28-day increments. Some businesses that had been designated nonessential will be allowed to restart later this week, with various precautions to be in place.

This is an unprecedented moment in Illinois history, and we'll be spending the coming weeks and beyond chronicling the process. As part of that, we're looking for business owners and operators to speak with our reporters and have their voices heard. We're also looking for community members who agree or disagree with the rules.

If you have a story idea, we would love to hear from you. Email me at chris.coates@lee.net.

