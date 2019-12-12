You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Herald & Review reporters talk about watchdog journalism project on statewide public radio
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Herald & Review reporters talk about watchdog journalism project on statewide public radio

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A few weeks ago, Herald & Review reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Kennedy Nolen put together a fascinating story on vacant buildings in Decatur. The in-depth reporting looked at the economic factors at play and the city's new focus on fixing the issue.

Read the story here.

Download PDF Nov. 24

This week, they were guests on "The 21st," a statewide talk show produced by Illinois Public Media, to talk about the story and the impact. 

Here's the broadcast: 

The Widespread Issue Of Empty Storefronts And What Decatur Is Doing About It

That kind of reporting is the reason we're so appreciative of our Herald & Review members, who help support enterprising journalism about the community. Our Decatur newsroom is full of talented journalists who love to dig deep on important topics like these.

But those projects take time and resources. Your support means we get to continue doing the important work we love.

Thank you. And thanks for reading. 

Watchdog journalism by the Herald & Review

Herald & Review reporters cover the community. And we need your help.

Tell us your news tips.

Become a Herald & Review member. 

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Contact him at ccoates@herald-review.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News