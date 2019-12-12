Herald & Review reporters talk about watchdog journalism project on statewide public radio

Chris Coates Central Illinois Editor Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises. Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A few weeks ago, Herald & Review reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Kennedy Nolen put together a fascinating story on vacant buildings in Decatur. The in-depth reporting looked at the economic factors at play and the city's new focus on fixing the issue.

This week, they were guests on "The 21st," a statewide talk show produced by Illinois Public Media, to talk about the story and the impact.

Here's the broadcast:

That kind of reporting is the reason we're so appreciative of our Herald & Review members, who help support enterprising journalism about the community. Our Decatur newsroom is full of talented journalists who love to dig deep on important topics like these.