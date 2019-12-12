You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
How a reader meeting resulted in powerful community journalism
0 comments

How a reader meeting resulted in powerful community journalism

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Danneberger_Jacqueline 4 11.26.19.JPG

The Danneberger family and supporters pose for a photo Tuesday in the Macon County Courthouse. Pictured in the back row are attorney Drew Hickey, Rozilynn Danneberger is being held by Jacque Danneberger, Guardian ad Litem Paul Chiligiris and Judge Thomas Little. In the front row, from left, are Zoe, Nathaniel, Mykael and Aila Danneberger.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

You may have read reporter Kennedy Nolen's story over the weekend about Jacque Danneberger, a Decatur woman who adopted her five grandchildren after a three-year legal process.

It's a great story, one that was shared more than 80 times on Facebook.

If you haven't read it, check it out here.

Now here's the backstory of how that story came about: Danneberger attended our "Coffee with the Herald & Review" last month at Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café.

Every month, we get together with our readers to talk story ideas. Danneberger ​was one of the stories we discovered that day.

I'm glad we did. Her story is the kind of community journalism we like to report. It also shows how tips from the community — from readers, neighbors and sources — are so crucial to our business. Stories are everywhere.

None of this would be possible without your support. By being a member, you help us report on the community.

A big thanks for helping us in our mission.

Thanks for reading.

New and improved herald-review.com launched
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News