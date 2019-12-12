How a reader meeting resulted in powerful community journalism

Chris Coates Central Illinois Editor Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises. Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You may have read reporter Kennedy Nolen's story over the weekend about Jacque Danneberger, a Decatur woman who adopted her five grandchildren after a three-year legal process.

It's a great story, one that was shared more than 80 times on Facebook.

Now here's the backstory of how that story came about: Danneberger attended our "Coffee with the Herald & Review" last month at Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café.

Every month, we get together with our readers to talk story ideas. Danneberger ​was one of the stories we discovered that day.

I'm glad we did. Her story is the kind of community journalism we like to report. It also shows how tips from the community — from readers, neighbors and sources — are so crucial to our business. Stories are everywhere.

