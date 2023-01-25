012623-dec-opn-letters_merged

Cities, counties already ignore laws

In regard to your two gun editorials of January 21, would you have printed the same ones replacing “gun” with “illegal alien”? Are not there already cities and counties in Illinois that ignore federal laws?

Dale Wise, Macon

We cannot know the truth

What is truth?

We yearn for black and white clarity, knowing it is not afforded to us. Though our merited convictions pull us in both directions, we risk falling in every direction at once towards hubris. Ours is a circle we cannot square.

If God has not made life here perfect, why do we expect humans to? Wherever the law falls it must not fall on the extremes, otherwise it will be no law at all. And wherever it falls, it will not be perfect, as we are not perfect.

Liberty must prevail where no man can answer and responsibility will be theirs in turn. Lest one thinks to know the perfect will of God, do not hide behind the law, a theocracy, for law is protection for every creed and creature.

Why do we torture each other, or worse, harm? Let no man or woman fall prey to cowardice in the face of dishonesty by anyone laying claim to God and violence. Grace be to you in our path to truth.

Nicholas Burgener,

Moweaqua

Democrats need to carry on

A pyrrhic victory is a win that wasn’t worth it. If the Chicago Bears are scheduled to play this season’s Super Bowl champion next fall, and upset them due to Justin Fields’ brilliant play, but he tears a ligament and is done for the season, that’s a pyrrhic victory for the Bears.

Ask California Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy about pyrrhic victories. On second thought, don’t. He wouldn’t understand how that relates to him. He’s still learning the art of the spiel.

McCarthy failed in double-digit attempts before becoming House Speaker. Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert said that “(former President Donald Trump) needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that ‘Sir, you do not have the votes, and it’s time to withdraw.’ “

What does it say about a situation when Lauren Boebert starts making sense?

Not to get cliché happy, but this would be a good time for the Democrats to keep their powder dry and be the adults in the room. They’ve had their own squabbles. Bernie Sanders supporters had to be dragged kicking and screaming to support Hillary Clinton in 2016. How did that work out?

When Wile E. Coyote runs off a cliff, and is cluelessly suspended in air before plunging to the canyon floor, Roadrunner doesn’t stand there and moralize. He carries on. That’s what Democrats should do. Even with this “win”, McCarthy and company are barreling toward the cliff. For Pete’s sake, Democrats, get out of their way.

Jim Newton, Itasca

America squanders will to survive

My understanding is that our city council is reviewing its current neighborhood standards that were supposedly “revised” just a few years ago. If revision is forthcoming, I won’t look this gift horse in the mouth. The previous “revision” was an insult to Decatur residents whose families will be forced to survive in currently collapsing ecosystems that no longer sustain insects and birds. never mind human populations, including and especially our children and grandchildren. But who cares?

The previously “revised” neighborhood standard pathetically restricted environmentally conscious property-owners to allot only 20% of their backyards to original eco-sustaining Illinois groundcover of biodiverse native tallgrass prairie (grasses and flowering plants) that necessarily grow taller than the 10 inches permitted by our city in residential front and backyards. Alas, this was Decatur’s humanitarian “sacrifice” to help save plane Earth from imminent eco-catastrophe. .

And for this “privilege” property owners who participated in this backyard eco-repair paid a fee of $20 to the city. Surely, Decatur’s ultimate insult to residents who care about our city and planet Earth’s environmental future. Off the charts ironic in that our city council includes a PhD. Biology professor at Millikin University whose knowledge of life-science is available for consultation. Why not listen to him?

Decatur property owners who, for obvious financial reasons, scrupulously adhere to traditional grass lawns doused with toxic “lawn-care” chemicals that maintain politically correct “curb appeal” if only to keep local politicos off their backs. Never mind that nonnative monoculture grass is more or less equivalent to asphalt pavement in destroying life-sustaining ecosystems. In other words, as long as Decatur maintains vast acres of monoculture grass “curb appeal,” never mind that city residents, along with inhabitants of planet Earth, are facing an unsustainable environmental/ecological future.

So it goes in a decadent and debauched America that has squandered its will to survive.

Don Carmichael, Decatur