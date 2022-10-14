101522-dec-opn-greenwood_merged

If you want change, you have to vote

What historical statue can I destroy?

What segment of organized society can I threaten?

What building can I burn?

What area of the government can I go to for financial reparations?

What outright lie can I perpetuate to “Big Tech” or “The Media” that they will proclaim as truth to influence the general public?

Isn’t this how we respond in America when we don’t like what is going on? Well, I sure as heck don’t like what is happening to America, in America, with America. This ain’t the America I want, nor know. How can what is happening all go away? When will some semblance of normalcy return? What is a person supposed to do? Oh yeah — vote. Vote for change.

Tom Greenwood, Decatur

Rood an easy choice for county board

This has been the most divisive, strictly partisan stretch of years of our lives. Most of us can’t remember a time where one’s political party leaning was paid such constant attention.

The Macon County Board is one such instance where it shouldn’t be a difficult choice. Republicans have three votes for County Board in District 4, and Marcy Rood should be one of them. Marcy is a good friend and a good leader, a winning combination.

Marcy Rood has devoted her thirty-five year career in public service to clean energy, clean transportation, and a better environment and the Macon County Board is a natural extension of her extensive experience and talents. She has demonstrated her ability to work collaboratively by helping to find grant money to upgrade the 22nd St. railroad crossing, and she will continue to work to get more projects like this funded.

Supporting Marcy Rood for Macon County Board District 4 is an easy decision. Macon County has been lucky to have such an experienced, resourceful, and intelligent board member, and Marcy should be re-elected this November to continue that good work.

The Macon County Board is one place where there is little room for partisan politics, and everyone wants to make our community the best and strongest it can be. Republicans should do what’s best for Macon County and make certain one of their votes is for Marcy.

Re-elect Marcy Rood, Macon County Board District 4 on November 8.

Duane Cunningham,

Decatur

Mendenhall for circuit judge

It is with great pleasure I recommend Shane Mendenhall for circuit judge. I have known Shane for many years and can attest to his character and abilities. Shane goes the extra mile for his clients. For example, he was awake throughout the night with a sick child yet met me early the next morning when it would have been easy to postpone due to his lack of sleep.

Shane’s dedication and excellent legal mind was prevalent when he assisted me with a personal injury case. Shane is a gifted communicator who visited my home when I was unable to travel due to injury. I found Shane to be both compassionate and informative allowing my immediate comfort and confidence in his ability to lead me through a very scary and trying time in my life. Shane was respectful, informative and honest throughout our litigation journey. I highly recommend Shane and his law firm to anyone needing personal injury assistance. I believe Shane’s extraordinary communication skills and precision in his knowledge of the law to be important assets of an excellent judge.

Shane also guided my estate planning and last will and testament. I was most appreciative of Shane’s vast knowledge of the law toward providing future protection of assets as well as “lightening the load” for my heirs. Also, impressive and refreshing was the manner of courtesy and respect between Shane and his administrative staff while handling my legal documents.

If you are looking for a candidate who follows their moral compass, who is humble, genuine and honest with proven experience, integrity, who will work for you, with commitment for justice then I wholeheartedly recommend you vote for Shane Mendenhall as an excellent addition to our Macon County court system.

Brenda Yates, Decatur

Election letters deadline

The deadline to submit letters about the November 8 election is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. The final letters will run in the November 4-5 editions.