Appoint actual transit drivers

Ryan Whitehouse will be put forward as the new Chairman of the Connect Transit Board of Trustees at the Bloomington City Council's July 13 meeting.
Mr. Whitehouse has been on the board since 2012. During his tenure the system has repeatedly cut services and created a service that charged people with disabilities four times the base rate. The system was recently investigated on the accessibility of their bus stops as the majority of stops were not ADA compliant which was forcing people with disabilities onto the more expensive Connect Mobility service – a practice that is strictly against FTA guidelines.
He and most of the current board members passed an across the board 25 percent rate increase and the elimination of the monthly pass for riders of Connect Mobility as well as route cuts just last year.
After much public outrage, Connect Transit has changed course, but if the board consisted of actual transit riders, it would not require a huge public outcry and spending tens of thousands of dollars for a moderator to realize the system is on the wrong track. We do not believe Mr. Whitehouse is a good choice to lead the transit board. We continue to urge the mayors and city and town council members to appoint actual transit riders – including people with disabilities – to the transit board and to positions of leadership on that board allowing for members of the community that are sorely under represented to have their place at the table.
Connie Kelly, Normal
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!