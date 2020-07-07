Appoint actual transit drivers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Whitehouse will be put forward as the new Chairman of the Connect Transit Board of Trustees at the Bloomington City Council's July 13 meeting.

Mr. Whitehouse has been on the board since 2012. During his tenure the system has repeatedly cut services and created a service that charged people with disabilities four times the base rate. The system was recently investigated on the accessibility of their bus stops as the majority of stops were not ADA compliant which was forcing people with disabilities onto the more expensive Connect Mobility service – a practice that is strictly against FTA guidelines.

He and most of the current board members passed an across the board 25 percent rate increase and the elimination of the monthly pass for riders of Connect Mobility as well as route cuts just last year.