Brad Halbrook's Plan to separate Illinois from Chicago is Disaster for Illinois

Brad Halbrook, who is running for re-election, has put forth without too much thought or research the bonehead idea that Illinois should separate from Chicago. Let us consider the ramifications of such misguided thinking.
The 2021 Illinois State Budget is at $42.9 billion dollars. $23 billion of that comes from individual and corporate income taxes. The population of Illinois is 12.66 million people and 5.2 million reside in Cook County which includes Chicago. Almost half of the individual income taxes to the state come from Cook County.
99% of the corporate income tax comes from the 36 Fortune 500 companies and other corporations located in Chicago. To my knowledge there are no Fortune 500 companies south of Cook County.
In 2018 the total gross product if Illinois was $857 billion dollars and Chicago provided $703.9 billion of that! In 2016 metro Chicago accounted for 77.5% of the state's total wages with the other 92 counties provided 22.5%. Illinois is, in fact, fueled by the economy of Chicago whether Mr. Halbrook likes it or not.
Corn, soybeans and field crops account for the state's economic output outside of Chicago. If Mr. Halbrook, Darren Bailey and their ilk think this state can survive on revenues from o and beans they are, well, full of beans.
Without Chicago's financial contribution the other 92 counties would be responsible for funding all of the 5 state universities (U of I., Southern, Eastern, Northern and Western), all the roads and infrastructures, schools, prisons, airports, state parks and all the many services provided by the state.
Chicago would do very well without having to support the rest of the state and be thrilled to keep all that revenue. The situation would be akin to that during the Civil War when the North had all the industry and manufacturing. The South had only cotton and the blockades prevented the sale of cotton abroad the South was doomed.
In his sublime cluelessness Mr. Halbrook is probably unaware of an innovative program created by our local Farm Bureau called "Adopt a Legislator." Local farmers "adopt" a legislator from the Chicago area and work with them to foster better understanding of the issues local farmers have. The legislators are given tours of the farms and have meetings with groups of farmers to discuss issues and ways of solving problems. This is how intelligent people resolve issues.
Such creative imagination is apparently beyond Mr. Halbrook and, now seeking re-election, his only solution is a sensational headline urging separation from Chicago.
We have to ask. Exactly what has Mr. Halbrook done for his constituents during his term in office? What kind of return have we had from our investment in his representation? Nada, zilch, zero and a whole lot if nothing. What is his plan for replacing all the revenue that would be lost from Chicago? Has he discovered gold mines in the Illinois prairie?
Mr. Halbrook's separation idea is just one of his doomsday proposals that would bring financial ruin to the state of Illinois. We don't need people like him and their disastrous schemes trying to run our state government.
It is time for Brad to get the "Hal" out of town and his opponent, Mitchell Esslinger, truly work for a united Illinois where we all work together for the good of all.
Ellen Ferrera, Sullivan
Disclosure: Ellen Ferrera is a reporter for the Moultrie County New Progress.
