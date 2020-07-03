Celebrate Jefferson, Adams on July 4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We should celebrate presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson every Fourth of July.

Without these two, there would be no Declaration of Independence. For while Jefferson wrote the unforgettable words, it was Adams who single-handedly persuaded the Continental Congress to risk being hanged by signing it.

The Declaration reflects the beliefs of both: Adams originally considered being a Christian minister and Jefferson created a book, "The Life of Jesus." Adams later stated that the phrase “all men are created equal" was based on the equality and freedom “at the heart of Christianity.”

There’s more. Fifty years after the signing, Adams, 90, and Jefferson, 83 -- both too ill to attend the national Independence Day Jubilee -- vowed to stay alive until that day, each without knowing about the other.

They succeeded. The day before, as Jefferson lay dying in Virginia, he heard church bells ringing and exclaimed, “It’s the Fourth of July.” Learning he was wrong, he actually clung to life one more day.

Far away in Massachusetts, Adams, too, was dying, as a fierce thunderstorm raged about him. Told it was July Fourth, he cried, “It’s a great day.” Then just as a final thunderclap shook the house and a shaft of sunlight flooded his room — he died.