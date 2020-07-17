Churchgoers must think of others

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am concerned that our houses of worship could be a source of spread for COVID-19.

As we continue to live with this pandemic, our faith offers us resources, strength and hope. Our faith also commands that our actions not harm others. We must love our neighbors, and especially those who are vulnerable.

As we go back to our houses of worship, it is tempting to try to go straight back to “normal.” We are tired of being constrained. We want to hug and shake hands. We want to talk and feel connection. We want to worship together in the ways to which we have become accustomed.

We must be careful not to let our preferences endanger others. God gave us brains and is giving us knowledge, so we can make adjustments. Gathering without face coverings is risking others. Singing together is risking others. Joining together in large groups is risking others.

Perhaps it is not all bad to be forced to struggle to find the heart of worship in new ways, from time to time.

I pray that our personal annoyances will not keep us from following the heart of God, as we care about others. I also join you in praying that we will be able to move past this pandemic soon, even as we work to care for all those who are being so deeply impacted by it.

Kent King-Nobles, Co-Pastor, First United Church of Normal

