Jacqueline Goetter: Decatur school board members should apologize. Here's why.

At the very least, the current District 61 Board of Education owes the Decatur community a public apology for their conduct these past four years. The terms of board members have been marred by arrogance, deceitfulness and illegal actions.

Additionally, their treatment of the media, more specifically WAND’S Chris Carter, is shameful. Hanging up on him is intolerable, when he was only doing his job to find the truth and report it to the public. Subsequently, two public relation/communication employees of District 61 wrote horrible, ugly texts about Mr. Carter. These two individuals should have been terminated for the vile language and their attempt to cover up information.

The recent release of recordings of closed meetings concerning assistant superintendent Jeff Dase shows that either the board or Mr. Dase is not telling the truth about who initiated the proposal for the $30,000 bonus. A board member is quoted as saying “what he’s asking for, what he’s asking us to do.” This implies that Mr. Dase was the one who proposed this to the board. Yet, in an interview Mr. Dase stated that it was the board who initiated and proposed this bonus. Who is telling the truth?