Jacqueline Goetter: Decatur school board members should apologize. Here's why.

At the very least, the current District 61 Board of Education owes the Decatur community a public apology for their conduct these past four years. The terms of board members have been marred by arrogance, deceitfulness and illegal actions.
Additionally, their treatment of the media, more specifically WAND’S Chris Carter, is shameful. Hanging up on him is intolerable, when he was only doing his job to find the truth and report it to the public. Subsequently, two public relation/communication employees of District 61 wrote horrible, ugly texts about Mr. Carter. These two individuals should have been terminated for the vile language and their attempt to cover up information.
The recent release of recordings of closed meetings concerning assistant superintendent Jeff Dase shows that either the board or Mr. Dase is not telling the truth about who initiated the proposal for the $30,000 bonus. A board member is quoted as saying “what he’s asking for, what he’s asking us to do.” This implies that Mr. Dase was the one who proposed this to the board. Yet, in an interview Mr. Dase stated that it was the board who initiated and proposed this bonus. Who is telling the truth?
Unfortunately, this board and the administration have totally disregarded and have been deceitful to the Decatur community that they are to serve. Instead of being concerned about the taking appropriate action, the board was more concerned about “political ramifications and their chances for reelection”. One member mentions their “credibility” and I for one have no credibility with this board. They have set aside trust, public service and honest leadership. And the one thing that has been totally lost in all the controversy is our students and their learning. How does any of this help students, parents and the Decatur at large?
There are discussions about strategies to deny requests and what may or may not have been emailed, thereby making it accessible to a records request. There is even talk about the possible impact on those who may be seeking election.
Some members talked a big talk four years ago when they were running for election; to the point that three of them formed a pact and promised to make significant improvements in the district so that we become a “destination district.” The public deserves to know what those improvements are and how that has made Decatur a “destination” district.
We continue to hear from elected officials at all levels of government about how they strive for transparency. Transparency is not an elusive term that is difficult to grasp. Transparency is honestly and it should be a goal and the way every official should serve the public. A genuine, honest apology is in order, so please tell us that you are sorry for your conduct. It’s the very least the board of education can do and our community deserves it.
Jacqueline Goetter is a past president of the Decatur Board of Education.