Jeanelle Norman: What does a name represent?

What does a name represent? In the late 1960's, two teenage colored girls were babysitting two white children. As the teenagers sat watching television, they heard the little girl holler, " Blackie, Blackie come here!" As the teenagers began to rush to the bedroom, they heard a painful sounding scream from the little girl. When they got to the bedroom door, sure enough the little girl had received a blow from her brother, seven years old. He explained, "She know we can't use that word!" It is ironic that in today's society "colored" is considered derogatory, and identification of Black acceptable. What does a name represent? At Christmas time in the 1950's, a favorite nut was called a "nigger toe." The colored folks enjoyed the delicacy of the nut. The shell of the nut was so hard that oftentimes a hammer was used to crack the shell. In a small country town in the south, the colored folks did not have any reservations about calling the nut a "nigger toe." Supposedly, in the late 1890's century, this slang term for Brazil nuts is offensive and viewed as degradation to African Americans.
What does a name represent? There is a long history of how Caucasians became known as whites and the darker skins became know as colored or blacks. According to Nancy Shoemaker through her various researches and writings, she provided the following insight about Native Americas being referred to as red: "Documents from the colonial period indicated the the use of "red" as an identifier by Native Americans for themselves emerged in the context of Indian European diplomacy in the southeastern region of North America becoming a generic label for all Native Americans." Shoemaker portends that the choice of "red" chosen by the Indians may have been more of a cultural association than a skin color.
Times have changed as America has become more conscientious of what's in a name. Reds referring to Native Americans in the eighteenth century may have been acceptable then, but an NFL team named Washington Redskins in the 21st century is not acceptable or desired, The mascot as an Indian's head would be more palatable if the mascot represented the name of a Native American tribe. The history of how Indians were treated in the west as the settlers claimed the land that was inhabited is well known as the devastation of various Indian tribes. Slap the name redskins on of the suffering encountered by Native Americans throughout America's history, and the result is adding insult to injury. It is justifiable for a name change to occur for the Redskins. In fact, there are numerous tribal names that could and should be used, That is, if honor were to be given to the Native Americans, a tribal name would be more respectful.
Mildred Bond, a retired teacher and sports enthusiast, believes that Redskins is an inappropriate name and should be changed immediately. Ralf Pansch, a project manager and sports enthusiast, firmly believes that the name should have changed in 1968, due to what was happening in America. Michael Diggs, vice president of the local NAACP, believes that there is only one race. He thinks the descriptors are used to project the superiority of whites over other groups.
A final word to Americans, in times like these, we must be mindful that racial slurs, negative racial identifications, and unequal treatments by race need to be eradicated from actions and deeds. As commonly stated " We, Americans, are better than that."
Jeanelle Norman, Decatur
