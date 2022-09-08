KUDOS: Decatur Elks Lodge #401

On Saturday, August 27, the Decatur Elks Lodge #401 hosted a fundraiser breakfast with proceeds donated to Heritage Behavioral Health Center. Elks members worked tirelessly to provide an amazing breakfast (eggs, bacon, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, fruit as well as milk, juice, and coffee) for only $5 a plate. Members of the Heritage Board of Directors and I assisted in serving, cleaning, and chatting with those who attended throughout the morning.

We are grateful to have had the opportunity to join the Elks and community members during the breakfast which allowed us to speak about Heritage – who we are and what we do. As we chatted with guests, it was evident that many individuals and/or their family members or friends had a connection to Heritage in some way and what was great to hear is the positive connection that was had with Heritage.