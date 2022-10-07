KUDOS: For CAT family day

I want to thank the administration and volunteer employees of Caterpillar for a fun and informative Family Day. I’ve had family & friends working for CAT at one time or another for almost my entire 62 years, but I have never been inside the plant. That changed on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Not only was my daughter allowed to give her sons and me a tour (we got to see where their daddy works and the general area of where mommy works), but we also enjoyed pumpkin painting, STEM activities, bounce houses, a car show, and especially the rides in the big mining vehicles! This was a well-planned, fun-filled day.