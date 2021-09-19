 Skip to main content
KUDOS: For downtown Decatur flowers

I loved the flowers in downtown Decatur this year. Central Park hanging baskets are beautiful. I don't know who is responsible but great job. All the flowers downtown look very very nice. Thank you.

Janet Christison, Decatur

