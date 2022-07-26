KUDOS: For First Gig support

I love how much you all support First Gig.

In an age of digital screens, we lose an emotional connection to the world. Sure, there are emojis and headlines that can create an emotion in us when we see them. But it’s generally a knee-jerk reaction. A laughing face means we’re happy, a crying face means we’re sad, and so on. Similarly, you can see an article online or in a newspaper and it can trigger an emotional response.

But there’s something about a song that speaks to us on a deeper level. Over the course of a few minutes, we can be taken on a journey through a wide range of emotions. A song can give you hope, or it can make you feel like the world is falling apart. It can give you courage to deal with things you may have been struggling with. Or it can simply remind you that you’re not alone. And that last one is the one that usually hits me the most.

We have the technology to connect the entire world in most of our pockets and purses, right now. And it’s great for sharing information. Keeping you “in the know.” But a song is different. It’s a conduit. Something that tethers two people together through emotion and makes you realize that someone else out there is also going through a rough patch, or someone else is having the best time of their life.

In a time of feeling desensitized or disconnected, music is more important than ever. With the faith you place in instructors and your support for programs like First Gig and others like it, you help to ensure that we can keep this opportunity for our kids to share their voice.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything.

Mikey Schoneman

Decatur First Gig Camp Coordinator