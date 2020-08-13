KUDOS: For help at grocery store

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sunday, July 12, was a special day for me. It was my fist opportunity in four months to attend worship at Grace United Methodist Church.

On my way home, I needed to stop at a grocery store to buy a roasted chicken to take to a friends house for Sunday lunch. It is a challenge to shopping these days.

A mask is needed, social distancing is expected, and since I wear glasses, my glasses are all foggy, I manage to find the prepared chicken and go to check out.

Machines have replaced most of the cashiers in the checkout lanes at Walmart North. The gentleman behind me points to an empty machine and I realize that I will need help since I don't know how to deal with those machines,

He very kindly tells me he can help and before I know it, the chicken is in the bag and as I try to get my money ready to pay the bill, he tells me it is already paid for.

Thanks and blessings to an exceptional neighbor who made July 12 a very special day for this old lady.

Alice Wiedrich, Decatur

