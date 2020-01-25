KUDOS: For help with Operation Christmas Child

I am writing to thank Decatur residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.

Because of the generosity of donors in Decatur and across the United States, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, collected more than 8.9 million shoe box gifts in 2019. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2019, the ministry is now sending 10,569,405 shoe box gifts to children worldwide.

Through shoe boxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — Decatur volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoe box is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Thanks to the generosity of donors, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoe boxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories since 1993.

