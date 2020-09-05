KUDOS: For Macon County Honor Guard

The Macon County Honor Guard’s military honors ceremonies for deceased veterans and their families can not be surpassed in excellence of presentation. I appreciate the opportunity to express my gratitude for their honorable service and dedication to our Macon County veterans.

The Guard’s presence alone leaves a lasting impression upon friends and family in attendance of a fallen veteran, and is a reminder of the sacrifices made by all members of our military services. August 26, 2020, a dear friend and veteran of the Vietnam era was given this last salute by the Honor Guard framing the memories of his service to country and community, to his family and friends at his funeral of Saturday past.