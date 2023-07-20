editor's pick KUDOS: For street maintenance Jul 20, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The city street department deserves a "well done." They did a terrific job removing storm debris on our street.Thank you. Keep up the great work.Daniel Pullum, Decatur 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story How to find and use the digital replica of our printed newspaper How to use our e-edition feature on the Herald & Review website.