KUDOS: From flag retirement group

Letter to the Editor

We want to thank Donnette Beckett and you for helping inform persons about the Mount Zion flag retirement ceremony. As scouts and scouters, we are proud to help honor “Old Glory.” It gives us a chance to reflect on the blessings we receive as citizens of this great country.

The Herald & Review does a great job of telling persons about the good things that build up our community. We appreciate your support in helping keep your readers informed. It enables citizens to live as involved citizens that serves to build a better world.

Timothy Lee, Decatur

