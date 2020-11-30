KUDOS: From Operation Enduring Support

Operation Enduring Support mailed Christmas care packages to our deployed military early on November 23, due to all the COVID Closings.
Due to your generous donations, we were able to mail 143 packages and this is a total of 311 mailed during 2020. These packages were sent to our men and women stationed in Iraq, Kuwait, Japan, Horn of Africa, Djibouti, South Korea, several ships at sea and many undisclosed locations.
Thank you for your support of our deployed military.
Operation Enduring Support
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!