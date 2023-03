Operation Enduring Support with the help of our Decatur Community mailed 123 Easter Care Packages to our deployed military on March 27.

These packages were mailed to two Ships at Sea, Soldiers stationed in Poland, Guantanamo Bay and the Mexican border.

Thank you for caring about those young men and women who are serving our country so far from home.

Your support sends a message to them that the people back home do care.

Ann Irwin, Decatur