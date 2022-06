The Sangamon Valley Backpack Project would like to thank everyone who came together for great night of fun and entertainment to support the program on June 10.

A special thank you to Prairie Fire DJ Service for putting on a great show and Bunkers Bar Illiopolis for allowing us to host the event there. Thank you to everyone who helped set up, tear down, asked for donations, were donors, and supported the event.

We hope you all had a great time and we will see you at our next event.

