Vinnie and Debra Barbee-Q would like to thank everyone that donated toys and money towards the toy drive. There was 46 families this year, some small and some large.

They would also like to thank the wonderful people at the Glass House and the Book Barn for accepting donations for the toy drive, that was a big help to them, and also a very special thanks to the EMANON Club of Decatur. Hopefully we made these families happy this year.