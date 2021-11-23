KUDOS: From Whit's End

The staff of the Whit’s End Decatur wants to thank the Macon County Health Department, The Macon County Health Board and the City of Decatur and our liquor commissioner for their support and services through our efforts to improve the conditions and remodel during these past months.

We appreciate each and every person who counseled and helped us through this process. We do indeed feel we have come out on the other side of this process better than ever and hope the community will agree.

We have made very significant changes to the building, our processes, and our staff. We are committed to continually improving and regaining confidence of any community member who once doubted us. We won’t let you down again so stop back by for your favorite soon at the Whit’s End Decatur location. We will be announcing a grand opening soon.

Tasha Cohen, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0