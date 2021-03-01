KUDOS: Illinois National Guards, medic and nursing staff

I am a retired LPN of 42 years. On Saturday, Feb. 18, I was privileged to receive the vaccine along with my sister and brother-in-law. This wonderful life-saving vaccine was given inside the Orr Building on the fairgrounds in Springfield.

Illinois National Guards, medic and nursing staff were cooperative, giving directions, assisting people in wheelchairs, engaging in conversations and all around great.

The area was well thought out. All areas were marked with numbers.

A wonderful Guard person was on hand to escort you after your injections to a set of chairs to rest for 15 minutes to be observed for adverse reactions. Then you were directed to make a follow up appointment.

We were in and out within 35 minutes.

Job well done. Thank you to all involved for a wonderful experience.

Gayle Bronson, Decatur

