KUDOS: Thanks to Decatur Public Schools staff

I am writing today to personally thank DPS 61, Eisenhower High School and American Dreamer Stem Academy.

As we all know this year has presented us all with new challenges and unconventional methods of learning. I personally have two students in attendance at DPS61, both with quite different personalities and learning styles. My American Dreamer student is very shy and quiet, so virtual learning has helped him to focus on his schoolwork without the added distractions a traditional classroom may present. American Dreamer STEM Academy has helped him be vocal and participate even in the online setting where he could be almost silent. The staff reaches out regularly and are deeply committed to the students’ education. Special thanks to Mrs. Fane and Mr. Steele among the many educators who continue to encourage learning under such chaotic circumstances.