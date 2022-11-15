 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KUDOS: To Amy and Craig Uphoff

Letter to the Editor

I am writing to publicly thank Amy and Craig Uphoff for their kindness and generosity of November 11. After hitting a deer south of Macon at U.S. 51 and Walker Road, Craig immediately arrived on the scene and stayed with my husband and I until law enforcement arrived. He then called his wife, Amy, to stay with me until the tow truck arrived so he could drive my husband to get our second car. After the tow truck arrived, Amy drove me to their home to wait for my husband. Both Amy and Craig sacrificed their dinner hour and evening plans, going "above and beyond" in their efforts to help us. The world needs more people like Amy and Craig, and my husband and I are forever grateful.

Diane Ritter-Malone, Pana

 

