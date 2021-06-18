 Skip to main content
KUDOS: To anonymous benefactor

Letter to the Editor
The last Friday of April, my daughter and I were having lunch at Shannon’s. When we asked for the bill, our waitress said someone had already paid it. It was so nice of them; made us smile the rest of the day. It was like a hug from God. I wanted to let them know we are paying it forward. Makes us realize there are more good people in our town than bad.

Mary Beth Landrum, Bloomington

