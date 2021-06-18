KUDOS: To anonymous benefactor

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Please log in to keep reading.
Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever. {{featured_button_text}}
The last Friday of April, my daughter and I were having lunch at Shannon’s. When we asked for the bill, our waitress said someone had already paid it. It was so nice of them; made us smile the rest of the day. It was like a hug from God. I wanted to let them know we are paying it forward. Makes us realize there are more good people in our town than bad.
Mary Beth Landrum, Bloomington
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!