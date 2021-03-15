KUDOS: To artists decorating on lakefront

On March 3, my husband and I walked alone the lake close to The Devon to enjoy the sights and sounds of the birds, gulls, geese and laughter from others. We were very surprised and delighted to see some caring people had taken time and talent to drape crocheted pieces of colorful yarn over the benches, light poles and even the trees. This was very uplifting and comforting in our time of unrest in our own city and the world. We returned again on Saturday, March 6, to find the pieces were still there. Also, the artistic talent around town, especially on Wood Street, is so beautifully done and is so pleasing to see it done so well. We thank everyone that has added to the beauty of our city.