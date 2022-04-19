KUDOS: To assistance after accident

To all who witnessed and rushed to assist my husband and I on April 13, , following a bad car accident at the intersection of Main and McKinley, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

We were driving a blue Hyundai Tucson SUV. There was fear of the engine catching fire, but it did not deter brave bystanders from rushing to help.

Sadly, we were on our way to visit my husband's 80-year-old mother in the ICU after the vehicle she was in was struck by a drunk driver a week prior, leaving her clinging to life on life support. I was in such a state of shock and confusion that I didn't get the opportunity to thank anyone properly, but thank you and God bless you all.

It is so uplifting to know that there are still wonderful, courageous people in the world, particularly in a town that so often gets such a bad and not always deserved rap.

Christa Logsdon, Decatur

