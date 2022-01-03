KUDOS: To Brechnitz Group

A heartfelt thank you to Brechnitz Group of Raymond James. Since May of 2006, Brechnitz Group of professionals has managed the assets of the Decatur Firemen's Pension Fund. Due to a statewide legislated consolidation the assets will be transferred to a consolidated fund soon.

In the 16 years that Brechnitz Group managed the Decatur Firemen's Pension Fund we made great strides in investment returns. No more than 55% of those assists based on state statute could be invested in equities.

In spite of this and the 2008 recession the fund made steady average gains above 7% after fees. On behalf of the current trustees, President Jeremy Ruderman, Trustee Joel Garrett and myself, as well as the active and retired fire fighters we would like to thank Brechnitz Group for a job well done.

A special thank you to Bret Mason for his professionalism, friendship and time spent making timely investment recommendations to the pension board.

Adam J. Ruderman

Secretary, Decatur Firemen's Pension Fund

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0