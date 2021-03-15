 Skip to main content
KUDOS: To church, friends and family
On Nov. 30, 2020, my wife Drenda and I tested positive for COVID. We didn't know how we were going to get groceries or my pills. Well Drenda and I have  wonderful friends. When we needed some groceries, I called our church Calvary Baptist and they helped get groceries. Then I needed some pills from Walgreens and our fiend Dixie Moody got my pills. Then a former co-worker of mine got us groceries. So I thank God for my church family and my co-worker. My mother-in-law also brought us groceries and friend chicken. 

 

Guy M. Holmes, Bement

