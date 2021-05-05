KUDOS: To Decatur Firefighters

Words cannot express how very grateful we should all be for the Decatur Fire Department and all of our emergency responders.

When a fire broke out recently at our next-door neighbor’s home, which is also very close to ours, panicked, I picked up our home phone and called 911 but didn’t hear it ring or any answer.

Thinking our phone might be out, I called on my flip phone but by then the firefighters was already here. 911 called back on both telephones to see if we were alright.

The firefighters did a wonderful and very thorough job distinguishing the fire. They spent a lot of time here making sure it was all out and as our home was also damaged from the heat of the fire they took details of our damage and identities so that the damage could be repaired.

We thank God for them and their quick and timely response and will keep them in our prayers.

LaVica and Laura Noland, Decatur

