Decatur YMCA, thanks for rolling out the welcome wagon.

As anyone who has ever moved can attest to, the process of setting up a new residence can be hectic and stressful. With that in mind, my wife and I moved from California to Decatur two years ago and joined the Decatur YMCA.

I just wanted to publicly thank the YMCA and their staff for the professionalism they have shown my wife and me over the past two years (front desk, on the floor, pool area and office). And thanks for your efficient and effective communications through emails.

There are other members who have told me about the great job the YMCA does with youth development, healthy living and social responsibility programs also here in Decatur.

In summary: Rolling out the welcome wagon not only extends a friendly reception to me, anew comer, but it also helped me and my wife to become involved with other people from the get-go.

David L. Cooks, Decatur