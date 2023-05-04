Nursing homes often get a bad rap but seldom the praise when it is deserved. My husband, Ken Greenwell, had a stroke 14 years ago. I cared for him at home for seven years until eventually, due to a drain on my health; he was admitted to Fair Havens Christian Home. He has lived there for seven years now, although it has changed ownership several times.

Sept. 4, 2022, our youngest daughter got married. She wanted her father at the wedding. I inquired at Fair Haven and they offered to bring him, on a Saturday afternoon, to the church and pick him back up.

Ken’s sister, Diane, passed away Feb. 28. The memorial service was scheduled for warmer weather at Forsyth Park. Once again, I asked Fair Havens if they would be able to take him. It was Saturday afternoon, on April 15. They willingly went above and beyond to get him ready and to transport him.

It meant a lot to Ken.

Thank you to Fair Havens' staff for getting him ready and Pam, for spending another Saturday making a resident happy. We appreciate you.

Ken and Rosemary Greenwell, Decatur