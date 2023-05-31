Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

We would like to give a big shout out to Les and Patty Aubert, for organizing and putting on the First Responders Car Show and Fundraiser at Rotary Park on May 20.

While Les was the driving force behind the fundraiser, he had the support of many individuals and businesses from the community. Decatur stepped up to help this fundraiser be a success.

There were over 175 cars registered. It was a family event with a tractor pull for the kids and a bounce house. Great raffle prizes, 50/50 drawing, food trucks and of course the trophies for the cars and the Kids Tractor Pull.

It was a great day and a huge success; the event made a little over $9,000 and the proceeds will be given to The Decatur Police Department Causes and the 703 Peacemaker Project.

We hope everyone who attended had an enjoyable day and will support the next one.

Mike and Phyllis Bodine, Mount Zion