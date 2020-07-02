KUDOS: To first responders

We would like to thank the Decatur and Long Creek Fire Department first responders who answered a smoke and burning smell call on Rainwater Dr on Saturday evening, June 6. They were fast, efficient and reassuring. They cleared the house of the smoke after pinpointing the faulty air conditioning unit in the attic. A special thanks to Decatur Stations 2 and 6 for waiting on us to contact and then talk with Matt at TICA, Inc to relay their findings and be assured he would come out that same evening. A big shout out to Matt for working until 10 p.m. that evening to get the air conditioning at mom’s house running -- it was a really hot weekend.